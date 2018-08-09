SLO County animal shelter bursting with kittens in need of homes

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Jillian.
It is a feline flurry at the shelter. It seems for every kitten adopted, more litters and orphan kittens arrive.
Jillian is our poster girl. Like all kittens, she’s curious and amazed by the smallest thing. She knows each toy is a mystery to be solved, every experience is a wonder, and all interactions are an opportunity to learn how to play and appreciate the goodness of people.
This is one reason why shelter volunteers are important. Through playing and cuddling with shelter kittens, these dedicated people help these homeless kittens develop into loving and playful pets. Volunteers and foster families are needed. Interested? Please call Holli at 805-781-4256.
Adoptive families are also needed, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, lots of kittens — in a variety of colors — will be out front of the shelter ready to find loving homes.
Adopting two kittens is an excellent idea. Besides entertaining you with their antics, they can also play or snuggle with each other while you’re away from home. To make it easier to adopt two felines — regardless of the age of the kitties — $25 adopt-two-feline rebates are available.
Jillian hopes she’s done a good job and you’ll consider adopting her or another cat, including Tulip, an overlooked black kitten; Jessica, a lovely tabby on white; or one of the myriad of unnamed buff-colored, tortoiseshell or tabby kittens — because, after all, what’s a home without some feline fun?
For more information about Jillian (ID No. 225625), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), and adopters receive a carrier.
