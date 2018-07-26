German shepherd Zeus is eager to be your new family dog

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of Zeus.
Good dogs just keep getting better as they age. Generally, older dogs have good house manners, a great appreciation for people and a pleasurable energy level that’s coupled with an enviable knack for napping.
Zeus is an elegant 8-year-old German shepherd with down-to-earth sensibilities. He walks well on his sensation harness and knows “sit,” “down” and “shake.”
In his previous life, Zeus enjoyed being with children of all ages and did well with other large dogs. Livestock and small animals — such as cats — are too tempting for Zeus to live with.
Zeus isn’t pushy, though he has his ways of communicating. By giving you his paw or a gentle bump with his head, he hopes to gain your attention and perhaps a little love.
At the shelter, Zeus is distracted by his surroundings. This is perhaps due to having spent most of his life as a backyard dog. The hope is he’ll be adopted by a family who has a secure yard and wants a devoted canine companion who’ll revel in lolling around the house.
Currently the shelter has many middle-aged and older dogs ranging in size, breed and mixes waiting to meet you. Happily, mature dogs such as Zeus have greatly reduced exercise and training needs compared to young dogs and come with the benefits of experience.
Zeus has spent years becoming the good boy he is and longs to become someone’s much loved family dog.
For more information about Zeus (ID No. 200843), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.
The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), and adopters receive a carrier.
Cat adoption special
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria is running a kitten adoption special through the month of August.
Those who adopt one kitten will get 75 percent off the adoption fee for a second kitten.
All of the adoptable kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and treated to protect them from fleas. In addition, the adoption package includes a certificate for a free post-adoption wellness exam with a local veterinarian.
HART is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org.
