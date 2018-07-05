These adorable kittens need a home — and this weekend they're half-off

This week, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services’ volunteer Ellen Perryess shares the story of the Nevada Boys.
Few can ease a troubled mind like a pet. Whether a loving listener, calming presence, therapeutic walking partner or playful distraction, pets have been shown to help us forget our troubles, lower our blood pressure and contribute to longer and happier lives.
By their very presence, kittens bring a smile. The Nevada Boys are a wonderful example.
Reno, Mr. Silver, Carson and Tiny Tahoe came to the shelter as 1-month-old strays — the smallest, Tiny Tahoe, weighted barely a pound.
Fortunately, a shelter volunteer offered to foster these waifs and under her care they thrived. They’ve mastered their house manners, developed a wonderful playful nature, and love playing with a sibling or being tempted by a person with a toy. They purr appreciatively when petted.
Between their fluffy charm and playful antics, kittens are hard to resist, and shelter volunteers and staff are hoping loving individuals and families will succumb — especially because the shelter is brimming with kittens.
To help would-be adopters bring a new four-legged family member home, all canine and feline adoption fees are half-off on Saturday, July 7.
So if you enjoy watching kittens play, you can adopt two for the price of one. If a dog is your choice of pet, canines are half-off, too.
Don’t miss it. Love and good health come with every adoption, and better still, it’s half-off on Saturday.
For more information about Reno (ID No. 224902), Tiny Tahoe (ID No. 224903), Mr. Silver (ID No. 224904) and Carson (ID No. 224905), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services' shelter at 805-781-4413 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.
The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $105 for dogs, plus a $27 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents. The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for FeLV (feline leukemia virus) and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), and adopters receive a carrier.
Visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv to see more shelter animals available for adoption.
Cat adoption special
The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter in Cambria is blooming with cats. As a result, HART is offering to wave the adoption fee for all adult black cats (8 months or older) and all senior cats (8 years or older) during the month of July.
The adoption package includes a cat that has been spayed or neutered, is up-to-date on four-way and rabies vaccinations, and has been micro-chipped. A certificate for a free post-adoption vet wellness exam, a welcome home package, a collar and tag also will be included.
HART is located at 2638 Main Street in Cambria. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, contact HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org.
