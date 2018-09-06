Anyone can garden. But do you have what it takes to be a Master Gardener?

Are you a weekend gardener? Here’s a chance to expand your knowledge and share your experiences.

The UCCE Master Gardener program of San Luis Obispo County is accepting applications for its 2019 training class to become a certified Master Gardener.

The Master Gardener Program is a volunteer program that extends research-based information on home horticulture to the gardening public through a variety of educational outreach efforts.

The training class runs from January through May. It will cover topics such as using edible and native plants in landscaping, plant pests, pest management and water management.

Love plants? The UCCE Master Gardener program of San Luis Obispo County is accepting applications for its 2019 training class. Jacqueline Shubitowski

Participants will have access to a variety of resources as well as opportunities to explore our outreach programs with the help of a Master Gardener mentor.

Upon successful completion of the training program, certified Master Gardeners can share their newfound knowledge to the community through speaking engagements, farmers market information tables, garden helplines, social media and articles.

An informational meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the UCCE Auditorium, 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo. You’ll learn about the application process, class schedules, fees and other details.

Stop by, speak with veteran Master Gardeners and see if this volunteer opportunity is right for you.

Got a gardening question?

In San Luis Obispo, call 805-781-5939; Arroyo Grande, 805-473-7190, and Templeton, 805-434-4105. Email anrmgslo@ucanr.edu or visit http://ucanr.edu/sites/mgslo. Follow us on Instagram at @slo_mgs and like us on Facebook.