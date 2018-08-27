These sunny yellow flowers are guaranteed to brighten up your garden

Sundrops
Calylophus
Planting areas: USDA Hardiness Zones 5 to 9
Size: About 1 foot tall by 2 to 3 feet wide.
Bloom season: Spring through fall.
Exposure: Full sun to partial shade
Pruning needs: In early spring, shear off dead foliage and shape to compact circle.
Water needs: Low to moderate; drought-tolerant once established.
Snapshot: This compact North American native has many qualities to admire. It requires little care once established, is low growing and puts on a sunny show of bright yellow blooms for much of the year.
The one thing this plant won’t tolerate is soggy soil, so be sure to provide good drainage.
When in bloom, the four-petaled flowers almost completely obscure the plant’s thin, light green leaves. (Calylophus is related to, and often confused with another heavy-blooming plant — oenothera, or, evening primrose.)
Sundrops look great in hanging pots and planted toward the front of mixed flower beds. They also make perfect additions to rock gardens and hillside plantings.
