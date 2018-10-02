Take a look at the beautiful orchids that thrive at Arroyo Grande nursery

Carly and Dale Kaiser's Cayucos, California, garden features plenty of space for entertaining, such as a patio with a wicker couch, chairs, an herb garden and potted succulents. It's exotic and tropical, with bamboo and palms.
A new community garden is nearing completion next to Laguna Lake golf course in San Luis Obispo. Opening date is set for April, and it's just the second community garden in the state that uses recycled water.
This Shell Beach home was remodeled from 2015-16 with a more contemporary style. a change from the Southwestern theme it had before. The owner, Sandy Sardella, once owned a glass shop called Pismo Glass in Colorado because of how much she wanted t
A San Luis Obispo-based company has developed an automated and open-sourced farming machine, the FarmBot. Cal Poly graduate Rory Aronson describes his invention as a “giant 3-D printer, but instead of wielding a plastic extruder, its tools are see
The Oak Haven Hardens near Arroyo Grande attract birds, bugs and other creatures, thanks to the thoughtful work put in by Tara Storke and her husband, Richard Gormley. The gardens are a palce to enhance your spiritual, physical, emotional and ment
