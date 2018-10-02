This Cambria garden is full of cheery colors

This garden in Cambria, owned by Lee Oliphant and Don Sather, offers inspiration for warm, welcoming and colorful plants to add to your yard.
By
Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home

Home & Garden

Take a tour of this sleek Shell Beach home

This Shell Beach home was remodeled from 2015-16 with a more contemporary style. a change from the Southwestern theme it had before. The owner, Sandy Sardella, once owned a glass shop called Pismo Glass in Colorado because of how much she wanted t

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service