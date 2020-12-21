4 Paso Robles wines are among top 100 of 2020 — and one is under $20, magazine says 

Four Paso Robles wines are among the best wines of the year — and one retails for less than $20, according to Wine Enthusiast.

The magazine recently published its prestigious Top 100 Wines of 2020 list.

“Our global team of editors and tasters cumulatively reviewed more than 25,000 wines” to determine the best bottles of the year, the magazine says.

Austin Hope Winery’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon ranked at No. 7 — the highest of any Central Coast wine on the list.

Writing for Wine Enthusiast, Matt Kettman described the wine, which has a rating of 95 points and retails for $56 a bottle, as a “reliable crowd-pleaser” with “hearty aromas of black currant, black plum, lush oak and caramel, accented by a hint of olive and loads of clove and nutmeg.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The mouthfeel is hearty and rich, with just enough tannic weight to balance the creamy black-cherry, caramel and chocolate-ice-cream flavors, which lead to an oaky finish,” Kettman wrote.

Other Paso Robles wines listed among Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 Wines of 2020 include Brady Vineyard’s 2018 Zinfandel, which came in at No. 14 with 96 points and sells for $24.

Ranked at No. 19 was 2018 The Arborist Estate Red from Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery.

The blend of syrah, petite sirah, granache and tannat, which scored a 94 and retails for just $18, is “a screamingly good deal, offering both hedonistic pleasure and complexity,” Kettman said. “Aromas of roasted cherry, smoked meat and cola spice lead into a hearty palate of black currant, roasted game and licorice.”

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines’ 2016 Cuvee Pau Red made the list at No. 44 with 95 points.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“This is a dense and detailed wine, starting with rich, inviting aromas of dark berries, cherries, cocoa, vanilla and mocha on the nose,” Kettman wrote of the wine, which retails for $60 a bottle. “Those lavish tones carry to the palate, which is framed by chiseled tannins.”

Paso Robles winemaker Austin Hope was named 2018 Wine Industry Person of the Year by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

It’s the second time in two years that an Austin Hope wine made Wine Enthusiast’s prestigious year-end rankings. The Paso Robles winery’s 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon placed at No. 10 in 2019.

Inclusion on the Top 100 Wines list is just the latest accolade for San Luis Obispo County vintner Austin Hope, winemaker and president of Hope Family Wines.

Hope, a Cal Poly graduate, was named Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year in 2018 by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

He created the Austin Hope label, which features Rhone varietals, in 2000.

Hope Family Wines’ other brands include Liberty School, Treana and Troublemaker.