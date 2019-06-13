Bang the Drum has to move from its SLO location soon. Where will it re-open?

Meet SLO County’s only female head brewer Kelly Edward, the brewer behind the creative beers at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo, talks about all the different aspects of her job and why she loves brewing on a small scale. She's the only female head brewer in SLO County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kelly Edward, the brewer behind the creative beers at Bang the Drum Brewery in San Luis Obispo, talks about all the different aspects of her job and why she loves brewing on a small scale. She's the only female head brewer in SLO County.

A San Luis Obispo brewery that transformed an old warehouse into a homey pub and outdoor patio with regular music, dance and artistic events must move out by Aug. 1.

Bang the Drum Brewery owner Noelle Dubois announced on a live video post on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday that the business must vacate by Aug. 1.

Dubois delivered the news alongside her regular sidekick on live social media posts, head brewer Kelly Edward, saying it’s “emotional.”

The business has been located at 950 Orcutt Road since 2014. Dubois said Bang the Drum has plans to move into a new location, but it hasn’t been finalized yet, and the announcement on the timing of the move and location is pending.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Owner Noelle DuBois has announced that Bang the Drum Brewery will need to move out of its Orcutt Street location by Aug. 1. Nick Wilson

Dubois built her business with the help of her late father, architect Gary Dubois, who died of cancer in April 2018.

The landlord of their Orcutt Road site has approval to begin work on a mixed-use development of 78 homes, commercial and office space. The brewery must relocate in advance of its demolition and had been expecting its eventual move for about a year and a half, DuBois said.

“The date we have to leave this location is officially the end of next month,” DuBois said in the post. “Everything has to be out of here by Aug. 1.”

The business, however, is packing its schedule with events, listed on its website, before the move, including a going-away concert to take place July 27.

“That will be the last time we can be here for a concert, ever,” Dubois said.

Bang the Drum also will have a “Paint and Dance Party” at 8 p.m. June 29, in which people can paint their clothes, bodies and bang drums covered in paint, allowing it to spray throughout the building.

Bang the Drum also hopes to have “a reveal party” once its new location is settled.

For more information about future Bang the Drums and announcements, go to www.facebook.com/BangTheDrumBrewery/ or www.instagram.com/bangthedrumbrewery/.