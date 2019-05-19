Wine & Beer
Get a look at the Paso Robles Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting
Scenes from the 2019 Paso Robles Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting
Wine fans descended on the North County this weekend for the 37th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival.
Over four days beginning Thursday, the city and surrounding area featured wine tastings, winemaker dinners, barbecues, live music and other special events.
On Saturday, more than 70 wineries participated in the Grand Tasting at the Downtown City Park.
