Get a look at the Paso Robles Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting

Scenes from the 2019 Paso Robles Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting The 37th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival grand tasting was held at Paso Robles' Downtown City Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. More than 70 local wineries participated in the event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 37th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival grand tasting was held at Paso Robles' Downtown City Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. More than 70 local wineries participated in the event.

Wine fans descended on the North County this weekend for the 37th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival.

Over four days beginning Thursday, the city and surrounding area featured wine tastings, winemaker dinners, barbecues, live music and other special events.

On Saturday, more than 70 wineries participated in the Grand Tasting at the Downtown City Park.