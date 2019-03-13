This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be toasted with Paso Robles wine

What do Janet Jackson, Radiohead and Castoro Cellars have in common?

They’ll all be at the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this month — two to be inducted and the third served on tables during the ceremony.

Castoro Cellars in Paso Robles is providing the official wine for the induction ceremony on March 29, according to a news release.

It’s not the first time Castoro has been featured at the event.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

In 2014, the winery was one of six from Paso Robles whose wines were served. The others were Adelaida Cellars, Cypher Winery, Hope Family Wines, Jada Vineyard & Winery and Lone Madrone.

In 2016, it was one of 10 local labels that provided wine for the event’s VIP guests. The others were Adelaida Cellars, Asuncion Ridge Vineyards, Derby Wine Estates, Dunning Vineyards, Felten Cellars, Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, Rockin’ R Winery, Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden, and Windward Vineyard.

This year’s event will again be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to the release. The museum itself is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Other 2019 inductees include Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and The Zombies.