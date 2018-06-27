Not your everyday sparkling water: This California brewery is adding THC to your drink

Lagunitas, a Northern California brewery best known for its India Pale Ales, is branching out into sparkling water — with one special ingredient.

The sparkling water, called Hi-Fi Hops, will be available only at select California dispensaries beginning July 30, according to SFGate. It will come in two dosage levels: one with 10 mg of THC and one with 5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD, "depending on your vibe," according to a news release from the brewery.

Most beverage companies have stayed away from cannabis out of concern that it could endanger their federal licenses to make alcohol, according to the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat. But Lagunitas got around that by brewing the water at its facility and then shipping it over to Santa Rosa-based CannaCraft, which infused the water with THC and CBD then canned it.

As the company said in a news release: "It's quite frowned upon when breweries try to make other awesome buzz-inducing beverages, especially if they include THC."

Brewmaster Jeremy Marshall said in a news release that the beverage is "bubbly, aromatic, bitter, fruity and herbaceous."

Lagunitas, owned by Heineken since 2017, has winked at its love of cannabis before, with Undercover Investigation Shut-Down Ale (a nod to the time they were busted for having 4:20 parties, according to their website) and the Waldos' Special Ale, a beer "brewed with the guys who started '420' as a 'thing' " — and only available in April.

Last year, Lagunitas announced that it had teamed up with AbsoluteXtracts, a CannaCraft brand, to make SuperCritical ale, which was made with cannabis terpenes but did not contain THC.

"Hi-Fi Hops is not the first chapter in the love affair between cannabis and Lagunitas, but it is one of the most exciting," Maria Stipp, the brewery's CEO, said in a news release. "The idea of being part of a no-calorie beverage infused with cannabis seemed like a perfect next step in our product innovation, and a natural way to marry our past with our future."

And Lagunitas isn't the only brewery getting in on the cannabis market. Blue Moon creator Keith Villa announced that he plans to debut three nonalcoholic, weed-based beverages in Colorado in late 2018.