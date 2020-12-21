Feeling like a Grinch? Here’s how to renew Christmas spirit one step at a time

I just wasn’t feeling it this holiday season. The jingle had definitely left my bells.

If there had been a vote to cancel festivities, I’d have thrown in my lot with the Grinch. Ho-ho-ho was hard-hard-hard to come by.

I totally understand why. Since November, I’ve been uncharacteristically blue.

Not depressed or mopey. Rather, sad that I haven’t seen my family.

I’ve missed most of my newest grandbaby’s first year. The simplest of family get-togethers have been fraught with angst, excessive planning and ultimately cancellation. I’ve been craving the folks I love most.

In addition, my husband is scheduled for a minor surgery during Christmas week.

He’s going to be fine. And a coronavirus pandemic is the perfect time to be laid low. It’s simply one more reason to go straight to 2021.

I’m certainly not meaning to wallow. The entire world is collectively sad.

I’m one tiny drop in the ocean of tears the planet has wept this year. And my situation has been relatively stress-free.

I have a home, food and ample savings to tide me over. I Zoom frequently with friends and family. So far, we’ve managed to stay healthy.

Yes, there’s a sleigh-ful of reasons to be grateful.

Still, the spirit was passing me by.

So, I sat myself down and had a talk. “Say ‘Bah! Humbug!’ if you like,” I lectured. “But these are the cards you’ve been dealt. Put on your big girl panties and make the best of a challenging time.”

I saw the star in the East and decided to change my Scrooge-like ways.

I started by doing something silly. We have three bronze statues of dancers posed majestically in our front yard. Each dancer stands about three feet tall. I put little felt Santa hats on their heads and rigged up teensy masks for their faces.

Hardly anyone notices them but me. Still, I smile inwardly as I walk by.

Next, we socialized with friends, an act I’m calling “outertaining.” We invited another couple over, stayed outdoors, kept six feet apart and wrapped up in blankets when the temperature dropped. Each person contributed a course for the meal that they’d never cooked before.

A great time was had by all and our collective moods glowed like the patio heaters that kept us warm.

I knew seasonal tunes would help. So, I asked Alexa to play soft Christmas songs. I harmonized to my favorite carols, even danced when the tempo picked up.

I was impressed how quickly and completely the carols created a festive mood. It’s impossible to feel crabby when “Deck the Halls” envelops your kitchen.

I initially resisted putting up a tree. That felt like the ultimate pointless endeavor in my jolly-free state of mind.

But my improving mood had me pining for greenery. Not the usual 7-foot-tall tree. Just a bitty one that would fit on the coffee table. I located the perfect baby Tanenbaum and our living room now looks festive and bright.

One change led to another. The stockings were hung. Gifts miraculously appeared.

It’s still 2020 and San Luis Obispo County is locked down due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. But my heart is full of joy and celebration. And that’s as good as it gets.