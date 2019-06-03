Drive-by shooting kills dad of two walking home from family baby shower, L.A. cops say

Julio Cesar Urbina, 31, died in a drive-by shooting just one house from his own home in Wilmington, California, near Los Angeles, after a family baby shower, police say. He was a father of two with one on the way. Screengrab from GoFundMe

A father of two, with a baby daughter due in weeks, died early Sunday after being shot while walking home from a family baby shower near Los Angeles, KABC reported.

Someone in a passing SUV shot Julio Cesar Urbina, 31, at 1:45 a.m. Sunday just one door from his own home in Wilmington, near Long Beach south of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

He died on a neighbor’s front lawn, KCBS reported. Friends said Urbina was a married father of two young sons whose wife is expecting a daughter.

“He was a good man,” said family friend Victor Fernandez, KABC reported. “He was a worker, he had a good job. Provider for the family. The whole family depended on him. And now he’s gone.”

A GoFundMe account set up to assist Urbina’s family had raised $1,275 toward a $20,000 goal as of Monday.





No motive has been uncovered for the shooting, but investigators think it may be related to gang activity in the neighborhood, KABC reported. Family and friends said Urbina, who worked at a local refinery, had no gang ties.





