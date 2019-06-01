Live Updates: California Democratic Party’s convention in San Francisco

Newsom welcomes Democratic Presidential candidates to California convention Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed the 15 Democratic Presidential candidates attending the California Democrats 2019 State Convention. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed the 15 Democratic Presidential candidates attending the California Democrats 2019 State Convention.

Thousands of Democrats and 14 presidential candidates are flocking to one of the nation’s most liberal cities for a packed California Democratic Party convention schedule of speeches, fundraising and caucus parties this weekend.

Leading presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are headlining the three-day event. The convention is also attracting party leaders, state officials and federal representatives, highlighting the Golden State’s relevance leading into an election year. The state’s historically late primary has blunted its influence in past nominating contests, but next year’s earlier primary has drawn a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls to the state.

California will hold its 2020 primary March 3, up from its usual June primary date. Delegates will choose nominees at a second state party convention in November, but this weekend offers an initial opportunity to hear candidates as their policies take shape and the competition heats up.

More than 5,000 delegates, volunteers, staff, and members of the media registered for the convention at the Moscone Center.

Pelosi avoids call to impeach Trump

Updated: 11:00 a.m.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of California Democrats eager to hear from the San Francisco native and greatest thorn in President Donald Trump’s policy agenda.

Pelosi is known for often blocking Trump’s attempts to fund a border wall, roll back the Affordable Care Act and stymie immigration. But the nation’s top Democrat is also a former state party chair and continued powerful fundraiser

She is under fire by more liberal Congressional Democrats, who remain adamant that the president should be impeached. But the speaker stuck to her usual script on Saturday and said her priority is increasing the party’s majority in Congress.

“Across the ballot, to the top of the ticket we must win and we must elect a Democratic president to the United States,” Pelosi said, wearing white for the suffragist movement. “But we will also investigate and litigate to protect our democracy.”

Several audience members waved Rosie the Riveter signs reading “Speaker Pelosi,” and a smaller group yelled calls for Trump’s impeachment from the crowd. Though Pelosi said Trump “will be held accountable for his actions,” the nation’s most powerful female politician stayed the course, instead propping up a pro-choice agenda and underscoring the need for a grassroots effort to take back the Senate.

That way, she said, the party can fight for immigrants, equal pay and environmental protection policies.

“We will go where the facts lead us,” Pelosi said. “We will insist on the truth. We will build an ironclad case to act. Because in the United States of America, nobody is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”

Newsom welcomes attendees to California’s “dream-soaked shores”





Updated: 10: 20 a.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed presidential hopefuls and convention attendees to the “dream-soaked shores” of the Golden State and his home city of San Francisco on Saturday morning.

“Welcome to this wacky and wonderful city,” Newsom said. “As a native son, it is good to be home.”

Speaking to a friendly, cheering crowd, the former San Francisco mayor touted the state’s efforts to protect LGBT rights, expand health care access and protect the environment. He also highlighted his efforts to end the death penalty in the state, alluding to his decision to grant temporary reprieves to all the prisoners on the state’s death row earlier this year.

“We are nothing less than a progressive answer to a transgressive president,” Newsom said. “California is where the future happens first.”

Bernie Sanders, other Democrats court unions

Updated: 7:30 a.m.

A handful of presidential candidates woke up early to woo California organized workers Saturday morning during a Service Employees International Union California breakfast.

“When unions are stronger, America is stronger,” Amy Klobuchar told the energetic crowd of healthcare and social services workers, long-term care providers and low-income laborers.

The breakfast served as a formal audition for the White House candidates hoping to secure an endorsement from the coalition of employees. Union workers, who can mobilize voters in the primary, are a coveted constituency for the candidates.

Several spoke of increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and expanding benefits, much of what California has already moved to do.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders touted his past support of labor unions, highlighting his efforts to raise the minimum wage and guarantee workers the right to unionize.





“I’ve been out on the picket line with workers,” he said.

“If we’re going to grow the middle class in this country, if we’re going to do away with starvation wages and make sure that every worker earns a decent paycheck, we are going to have to grow the trade union movement in America,” Sanders continued, saying that his administration would make it easier to join the workers’ bargaining organizations.

He also promoted his Medicare for all bill to create a single-payer health care system as well as making public colleges and universities tuition free.





