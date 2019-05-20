Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins, of Netflix ‘Jailbirds’ fame, back in Sacramento County jail

Netflix series ‘Jailbirds’ official trailer Love, hate, betrayal -- the drama never ends for both first-time and veteran inmates trying to survive behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Love, hate, betrayal -- the drama never ends for both first-time and veteran inmates trying to survive behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail.

Megan “Monster” Hawkins is back where she gained her fame: jail.

The 29-year-old, one of the female inmates at Sacramento County jail featured in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Jailbirds,” was booked into the jail again last Friday after being arrested in Elk Grove, inmate logs show.

The Elk Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that Hawkins tried to open accounts at a bank on Bruceville Road using fraudulent identification. A witness recognized her from the TV show and notified authorities, the post said.

Hawkins was found a short distance from the bank with a vehicle that was reported stolen. She was detained and found with multiple credit cards with different people’s names as well as a controlled substance, Elk Grove police said.

Hawkins faces five felony charges, accused of identity theft, theft or unlawful driving of a vehicle, receipt or purchase of a stolen vehicle, forging or altering checks, and probation violation. She is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Hawkins, notable for a tattoo reading “monster” above her eyebrow, gained notoriety for her appearance on “Jailbirds,” which debuted on Netflix earlier this month.

Hawins is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. She has been arrested and faced charges a handful of times since 2017 for misdemeanors and felonies including vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fraud, Sacramento County Superior Court records show. She was placed on formal probation May 8 after pleading no contest to vehicle theft.