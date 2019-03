‘Stupid’: Watch OHV commissioner Ted Cabral lash out at air quality board’s actions

By

March 12, 2019 08:09 PM

Ted Cabral of the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission calls action by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District at the Oceano Dunes "stupid" and says the agency needs to be "pushed back against" in a March 1, 2019 meeting.