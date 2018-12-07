El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) receives $7,500 donation of three storage sheds

Atascadero
ECHO Homeless Shelter has received a $7,500 donation of storage sheds from Atascadero resident and ECHO volunteer, Ron Tindall, RN. The three storage sheds were much needed and will help support shelter operations for event storage and a clothing closet for ECHO clients and others in the community who are dealing with homelessness.
ECHO operates a safe and secure overnight 50-bed shelter to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless. With a unique residency program, clients are provided case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing within three months of entering the shelter program. While enrolled in the program, clients are taught life skills for employment, budgeting, health care management and social communication and interaction. The goal and the result of this practical support is the empowerment of residents to move in a positive direction while assisting them in acquiring the skills and services they need to become self-sustaining, including secure housing.
Tindall is a member of a force of 500 community volunteers that provide ancillary support to run the shelter program and a meal program that serves as many as 80 dinners each night to shelter residents and the homeless population. ECHO also operates a shower program that provides hot showers three nights a week to anyone in need. ECHO supplies the homeless population all the necessary toiletries and offers access to clothing, shoes, blankets and sleeping bags.
“We are very grateful to Ron for this generous gift and also for the time he donates to ECHO,” said Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO. “These storage units will help us maximize our living space inside the shelter and provide even more resources to the people we serve.”
