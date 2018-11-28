Forget fur free Friday. We need cotton free Thursday

This letter is a follow-up to the recent letter calling for a fur-free Friday (see below).
Every Thursday should be a cotton-free day. Evil cotton growers trap the poor cotton plants in fields, which means they are never able to grow free. If people feel they have to wear cotton they should only wear free-range cotton.
Greedy, cruel corporations such as The Gap, Kohls, Wal-Mart, Target, etc., peddle cotton to unsuspecting customers who don’t know how terrible these companies treat the innocent cotton plants.
Please, everyone, stop wearing cotton on Thursdays, and boycott stores that sell cotton products. Also, contact your legislators to pass laws banning the cruel practices of cotton growers. Instead of wearing cotton, people should wear fabrics our ancestors wore, such as deerskin, wool and silk. Be kind to plants. Donate to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Plants (SPCP).
Gary Kirkland, Atascadero
Fur Free Friday
More and more luxury designers, including Gucci, Armani and Versace are choosing compassion over cruelty by designing with luxurious faux-fur. In downtown SLO on Nov. 23, animal advocates will bring this information to the streets on Fur Free Friday.
This special day is to inform shoppers of the cruelty involved in manufacturing fur coats, fur-trimmed and fur-lined clothing. Whether fur animals are killed on fur farms or trapped in the wild, immense suffering is involved.
Ideally, local shoppers will spend their money downtown at stores refusing to sell fur items, some of which are The Gap, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch and Banana Republic.
Hidden from shoppers is the sad truth that two million dogs and cats are killed for their fur, much of this labeled as rabbit fur, or not labeled at all when used as toys or the lining of clothing.
The animals need your help. Would you join us on Fur Free Friday?
For more information, call 805-441-5897 or visit www.facebook.com/AnimalEmancipationOfSLO.
Peggy Koteen, San Luis Obispo
Comments