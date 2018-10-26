Firestone Walker honors Paso Robles icon with a limited edition brew

The annual Paso Robles Paderewski Festival, celebrating former Paso Robles resident Ignacy Jan Paderewski, is right around the corner, and this year the festival will honor more than just his musical talents.

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. created the Paderewski Porter, a Baltic porter-style beer brewed with hops and malts from Germany and Eastern Europe and fermented with large yeast.

The specially made brew debuted at all Firestone Walker locations on Friday and will be offered for a limited time only.

The brew was made at Firestone Walker’s Propagator pilot R&D brew house with the help of special guest brewer Jarosław J. Łasiński, consul general of the Republic of Poland in Los Angeles, to honor Paderewski’s roots, according to a news release.

Paderewski Festival board member Krysta Close, Firestone Walker Venice brewhouse manager Evan Partridge, Polish Culture Consul Ignacy Żarski and Jarosław J. Łasiński, consul general of the Republic of Poland in Los Angeles, at Firestone Walker’s Propagator pilot R&D brewhouse, where the Paderewski Porter was brewed. Courtesy of Sean Weir

“Mr. Łasiński joined us for a brew day and got his hands dirty,” The Propagator’s brewhouse manager Evan Partridge said in the release. “It says a lot about the Paderewski Festival that he would take such a special interest in this beer.”

Paderewski, a Polish pianist and composer, frequented the area from 1914 to 1939, according to the festival’s website. He purchased 2,864 acres in 1914 and grew wine grapes, almonds and a variety of fruits, using methods that “transformed the Central Coast agriculture,” the website said.

The annual festival features a variety of concerts and youth music competitions. It began in 1993 and, with the exception of a three-year period from 2003 to 2006, has taken place ever since.

In addition to the Firestone Walker locations, the porter will be available at the 2018 Paderewski Festival’s 7 p.m. reception and concert at Cass Winery on Thursday and the “Three Paderewskis” musical at the Park Ballroom on Friday. It will also be served at Zipper Hall in Los Angeles, celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Poland regaining independence, the release said.

“We are excited to bring a little extra flavor to this year’s festival, and to partner with Polish officials to pay homage to a true local legend,” Firestone Walker’s marketing manager and board member of the Paderewski Festival Joel Peter said in the release.

The festival will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. Tickets range from free to $500 depending on the event and ticket packages. For more information visit www.paderewskifest.com.