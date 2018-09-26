Get a look at the fancy new Cava Robles RV resort in Paso

Cava Robles RV Resort opened on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, off Highway 46 in Paso Robles wine country. It has 2 pools, jacuzzis, fire pits, hiking trails and a bistro.
