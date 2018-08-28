Tour Cal Poly’s brand-new student housing community

Cal Poly students will soon move into a new $198 million student housing community. The 12-acre complex consists of seven three- to five-story buildings with 1,475 beds, a parking structure, large open spaces and more.
California’s overtime dilemma in 60 seconds

California cities and counties spent $3.7 billion on overtime in 2017, a steep increase from 2012. OT can save them money because of rising pension costs. But while firefighters and police officers take home more pay, they also risk burnout.

