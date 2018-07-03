The Bloodmobile is coming to San Miguel. Here's how you can donate

On July 10, the United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be at Courtside Cellars, 2524 North Mission St., from 1 to 5 p.m.
To make an appointment contact Eric Vaughn at eric.vaughn@ejgallo.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
On the day of the drive, donors should be well-nourished and hydrated. Please bring identification that includes your photo and first and last name. Allow at least one hour for the process. A double red cell donation takes an hour and a half.
Advisory council needs new member
The San Miguel Advisory Council, which is made up of five members and two alternates, is in need of one more member.
Elections are generally held in June; however there were five seats open and only four applicants. Currently there are five incumbents: Sharon Brower, Jean Hoffmann, Michael Sanders (chairman), John McClure and Gavino Villa and one new member, Nanette Roe.
The Board is advisory to the county Board of Supervisors and the Planning Department in matters affecting the town and surrounding area. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Community Building in the park, behind the Library.
For more information, attend the meetings or contact Chairman Sanders at 805-712-9120.
Mission hello and goodbye
Mission San Miguel pastor Eleazar Diaz Gaytan and parishioners welcomed Father Edmund Monfette as the new priest in residence and bid farewell to Father Robert Torczynski at last Sunday’s noon Mass, which was followed by a potluck luncheon.
Calendar
San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (east):
▪ July 12: 6 p.m. community potluck. Bring a dish and share dinner with friends and neighbors.
▪ July 13: 6:30 p.m. community bingo. 10 games at $.50 per card. Refreshments.
The road is still under reconstruction but there is access to the Center from N Street.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Comments