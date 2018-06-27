Here are the winners in the Mid-State Fair's wine, spirits and vinegar competitions

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners for the Central Coast Wine, Craft Spirits and Vinegar competitions. Here are this year's winners:

Wine

Alara Cellars 2017 Grenache Blanc was the big winner this year, receiving the honors for Best in Show, Best in Class and Best White Wine. This is the first white wine to ever be awarded Best in Show in the competition's 16-year history. Judging took place at the 16th-annual blind-tasting event June 20-21.





“In recent years, Grenache Blanc has become synonymous with the Central Coast wine region. It (grows) extremely well in practically all the Central Coast appellations,” said Chief Judge and president of Wine Spoken Here Tim McDonald in a press release. “It’s exciting to see Grenache Blanc get its rightful due.

The awards for Winery of the Year, Winemaker of the Year, Wine Grower of the Year and Wine Industry Person of the Year will be announced at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair Wine Industry Awards on July 20., coinciding with a public tasting of the top 150 wines.

Other winners include:

Best Red Wine: Cass Vineyard & Winery’s 2016 Mourvèdre

Best Pink Wine: Opolo Vineyards 2016 Rosé

Best Sparkling Wine: Laetitia Vineyard & Winery’s 2015 Brut Rosé

Best Dessert Wine: Glunz Family Winery’s Mission Angelica

Craft Spirits

Re:Find’s Limoncello won this year's Best in Show. The sweet spirit also won Best Fruit Liqueur, and a Double Gold Medal.

The competition took place June 19 at Estrella Hall at the California Mid-State Fair. The panel of judges blind-tasted 51 entries in the different classes of craft spirits, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals and afterward, the Best of Show was chosen.

Other winners include:

Best Rye Whiskey: KroBar Craft Distillery Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

Best Vodka: Tripp Distillery Unflavored Vodka

Best Aged Grape Brandy: Bethel Road House Brandy

Best New Western Gin: Calwise Spirits Big Sur Gin

Best American Dry Gin: Loch & Union Distilling Gin

Vinegar

Aris Vinegar’s Pomegranate Vinegar won Best in Show and a Double Gold Medal from the competition's fifth-annual blind-tasting event June 21. The panel of judges was led by Chief Judge Tim McDonald of Wine Spoken Here.

Other Gold Medal Recipients include:

Virginia Vinegar Works’ White Wine Vinegar

Virginia Vinegar Works’ Red Wine Vinegar — Heritage Blend

Real Good Vinegar’s IPA Beer Vinegar

Straw Ridge Natural’s Red Wine Vinegar