Home Depot is on a hiring spree across California — including 2 locations in SLO County

Ahead of the busy summer season, The Home Depot plans to hire 280 new employees across California this week — including at its two stores in San Luis Obispo County.
The retailer will host job fairs at all of its California locations on Wednesday from 4-9 p.m. to hire for both overnight freight associates and other open positions. Available positions will vary by location.
On its website, the company lists 11 different job postings in San Luis Obispo, from cashiers and customer service to kitchen and bath designer. The Atascadero location has 10 openings.
According to a news release, most of the positions available are full-time. Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event. To apply, visit careers.homedepot.com/retailjobs or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 to receive a link to apply to hourly positions in your area.
The Home Deport is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,285 retail stores in the United States, its territories, Canada and Mexico and more than 400,000 employees. In 2017, it made $100.9 billion in sales, and $8.6 billion in profits.
