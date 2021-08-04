SLO County pizza chain opens first Santa Barbara County location. Here’s where

The Michaela pizza at Palo Mesa Pizza, which has locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, features pepperoni, red onion, pineapple, applewood-smoked bacon and cilantro. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Palo Mesa Pizza is no longer just a San Luis Obispo County name.

The popular local pizza chain, which has locations in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, opened a new spot in the Santa Maria Town Center Mall on July 19.

It’s the first Santa Barbara County location for Palo Mesa Pizza, which was founded in 2007.

Chef Michael Stevens said the new restaurant will serve the traditional Palo Mesa Pizza menu, which includes ready-made pastas, salads and desserts, as well as his newer “Roman pizza” concept.

“On my travels with the United States Pizza team, I became very interested in learning all I could about Roman pizza,” Stevens said in a news release. “The Romans have been baking bread since the beginning of time. This pizza is similar to focaccia.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It allows the me as the chef to take the bread to the next level. It will hold up well with the same great quality I strive for as an option here at the Town Center.”

All menu items at the new Santa Maria location will be available for dine in, take out or delivery, according to the release.

Stevens is once again expected to compete in the International Pizza Expo Competition in Las Vegas later in August.

For more information, visit palomesapizza.com.