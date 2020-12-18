From butter chicken to deep-dish pizza, here are SLO County’s best bites of 2020

Kimchi ramen at Momotaro Ramen in Paso Robles features house-fermented kimchi, pork and chicken broth, gochujang tare, bean sprouts, pork belly, ajitsuke tamago, sesame seeds and cilantro.

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone — especially local restaurateurs and food producers.

They’ve have had to adapt quickly to the economic and health challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, closing and reopening amid constantly shifting safety guidelines. They’ve transitioned from indoor dining to outdoor parklets, from tablecloths to takeout.

Through it all, the Central Coast food industry gave local palates some noteworthy tastes.

Here’s a look at just some of the best grub I sampled in San Luis Obispo County this year.

A-Town Humble Pies in Atascadero serves up slices at local farmers markets. Ian Denchasy

Pie, A-Town Humble Pies

What began as just a retirement project has become much more than that for A-Town Humble Pies owners Ian and Alicia Denchasy.

The couple starting selling slices of their delicious pies at the Atascadero farmers market in June 2019. Now, joined by son Kealii Denchasy, they serve sweet and savorty creations at several local markets.

All of their products are handcrafted with quality ingredients, many seasonally sourced from other vendors.

Pie slices and bars are available at farmers markets in Baywood Park, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Morro Bay and Templeton. Customers can also pre-order whole pies, with space limited for holiday orders.

Details: A-Town Humble Pies, Atascadero. 805-792-4310 or atownhumblepies.com

Spicy Korean cauliflower wings are served with creamy cilantro dipping sauce at Halfway Station in Atascadero. Autumn King

Spicy Korean cauliflower wings, Halfway Station

Question: When is a “wing” not actually a wing? Answer: When it’s a deliciously sticky, vegan Korean-style cauliflower wing from Halfway Station in Atascadero.

The vegetable florets are dredged in a rice flour batter before frying, then tossed in spicy, slightly sweet Gochujang sauce and served with creamy cilantro dipping sauce. Yum!

Details: Halfway Station, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. 805-461-1977 or halfwaystation41.com

Ramen, Momotaro Ramen

Momotaro Ramen owners Matthew Rogers and Brittany Yracheta have been slinging slurp-worthy noodles at their space in the new Paso Market Walk food court since Aug. 1.

The basis of the ramen is a luxuriously rich pork and chicken broth that simmers for about 15 hours before being topped with classic ramen add-ons such as braised pork belly, bok choy, garlic, green onions and soft-cooked eggs marinated in soy, sake and mirin.

Also worth a taste are the gyozas — chicken/pork dumplings — and steamed hirata buns made daily with different fillings such as shiitake mushrooms.

Details: Momotaro Ramen, Paso Market Walk, 1803 Spring St., Paso Robles. 805-538-3876 or www.eatmomotaroramen.com

Shooting Star Creamery in Paso Robles produces sheep’s milk cheeses. Katy Budge

Sheep’s milk cheese, Shooting Star Creamery

Clichés such as “the apple didn’t fall far from the tree,” and “a chip off the old block” may be cheesy, but they’re true in the case of Avery Jones.

At a young age, she started helping her father, Reggie Jones, make cheese at his Central Coast Creamery in Paso Robles.

In 2019, the then 15-year-old launched her own label, Shooting Star Creamery, primarily as a hobby and a way to earn some college money. Then a Shooting Star Creamery cheese — Aries, an Alpine-style sheep’s milk cheese that’s aged for nine months — won awards for best in class and third best in show at the renowned American Cheese Society competition.

Two other sheep’s milk cheeses have joined the Shooting Star lineup since then: the blooming rind Leo and the washed-rind Scorpio. They’re available at select retail locations.

Details: Shooting Star Creamery, 3850 Ramada Suite C3, Paso Robles. shootingstarcreamery.com

Rice pilau and butter chicken are among the menu items at Taj Palace in San Luis Obispo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Butter chicken, Taj Palace

Butter chicken might be one of the first things you ever tried at an Indian restaurant, but it’s worth returning to time and time again —especially at Taj Palace in San Luis Obispo.

There, the chicken is marinated in yoghurt and spices before simmering in a rich curry sauce. And, yes, some of that richness is indeed because of butter.

Be sure to order a side of basmati rice or some freshly baked naan bread so you can sop up every last delectable drop.

Details: Taj Palace, 795 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-0722 or tajpalacesanluisobispo.com

The Spoon Trade is located less than a block from Highway 1 in Grover Beach. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Sourdough deep dish pizza, The Spoon Trade

There’s deep dish pizza, and then there’s the sourdough deep dish pizza from The Spoon Trade in Grover Beach and its sister bakery, Grover Beach Sourdough.

The 12-inch-wide, 2-inch-thick pies, which weigh a whopping 6.5 pounds each, started out as a weekend special. Now a limited number can be ordered Wednesday through Sunday.

Toppings range from duck confit, braised bacon and housemade meatloaf to roasted market vegetables and smoked albacore

Be sure to order ahead for a whole pie, which easily feeds six people, allowing at least 90 minutes notice. Single slices are often available as well.

Details: The Spoon Trade, 295 West Grand Ave., Grover Beach. 805-904-6773. thespoontrade.com