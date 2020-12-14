Can you eat outdoors at SLO County restaurants under stay-at-home order?

San Luis Obispo County updated guidance on outdoor dining amid the California regional stay-at-home order on Thursday, according to an email from the city of San Luis Obispo.

Under the regional stay-at-home order that went into effect locally Dec. 6, restaurants must close indoor and outdoor dining services. Only takeout, pickup and delivery are allowed.

However, the county released new guidance, adding that people can eat their takeout food at a restaurants’ outdoor parklets.

Restaurants cannot provide table service, and alcohol consumption at the outdoor tables isn’t allowed, according to an email from the city of San Luis Obispo. Masks and social distancing is also expected, the city email said.

San Luis Obispo issued the following guidance in compliance with the county:

Restaurants must adhere to all relevant guidance for the restaurant industry.

Restaurants must manage the trash and cleanliness of takeout areas.

Table service is not allowed. Dining must be picked up and the areas must function as “self-service” areas.

Alcohol is not allowed in the takeout areas.

All other guidelines related to Americans with Disabilities Act access and safety still apply.

Restaurants and other businesses that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic took another blow when the stay-at-home order went into effect.

While the county has told people to avoid gathering with those outside their household, Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein also encouraged people to support local businesses in any way they can — including ordering takeout food several times a week.

“I’m really imploring our community to find that sweet spot between supporting our businesses, supporting financially our friends an neighbors and still not taking risks that with this virus that is surging,” Borenstein said at a Dec. 9 news conference.