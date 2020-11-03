SLO cocktail lounge opens after coronavirus closure. Here’s what to expect

A cocktail lounge in downtown San Luis Obispo has reopened after a months-long coronavirus-related closure.

Nightcap, located at Granada Hotel & Bistro at 1130 Morro St., closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venue reopened Friday with plans to keep regular hours for service from 5 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

Nightcap will offer a limited menu of craft cocktails, wine and food from executive chef Justin Lewis.

Capacity will be limited to 18 guests at the bar and booths and the venue’s layout has been redesigned to encourage social distancing, according to the business. Reservations are required.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Guests must wear masks, except when eating or drinking.

Menus will be single-use printed for each guest.

Staff members will wear masks and gloves and follow state and federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines for sanitizing and cleaning.