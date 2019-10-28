‘I feel it’s time.’ Owner of SLO’s Giant Grinder sandwich shop is looking to sell

After 50 years in the sandwich business, and 11 years in San Luis Obispo, Brad Fuller is looking to sell his Broad Street Giant Grinder sandwich shop.

“I think it’s about time I step back and smell the roses,” Fuller, 75, recently told The Tribune. “I started my first store when I was 25 years old, down in Manhattan Beach. We’ve been doing it a long time, and I feel it’s time.”

Fuller said he and his wife, Sherri, decided together that it was the right time to sell the restaurant. They want to travel and spend time with their grandchildren.

Brad Fuller, a Connecticut native, first came out to California in the late 1960s and got a job in an electronics company. But one thing was missing: a quality East-Coast style sandwich, or “grinder,” like the kind he’d grown up eating in Hartford.

Fuller drove back to Connecticut and spent three months being mentored by the owner of a renowned Hartford grinder shop, before returning West and opening his first sandwich shop in 1970.

He opened a sandwich shop in San Luis Obispo in 2008. Fuller said he first came to the Central Coast because his daughter and son-in-law lived here.

“I fell in love with the area,” Fuller said, adding that the small-town atmosphere reminded him of the towns in New England. Then he saw the little brick building on Broad Street, which reminded him of a corner market back East.

“I thought it’d be perfect for a grinder shop,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the future owner of the Broad Street Giant Grinder restaurant should ideally be energetic and willing to work, and know how to promote the business via social media.

“You don’t just come in and slice salami and go home at night,” Fuller said. “There’s more to it than that.”

He’s selling the business for about $130,000, which includes the long-term lease on the restaurant, the fixtures and the equipment, he said.

Fuller emphasized that he’s not planning to close up the business, and he’ll stay as long as it takes for him to find a new owner.

“There’s no time frame on selling, we’ll just play it by ear,” Fuller said. “Just whenever the right person comes along.”

Fuller added that he takes pride in taking care of his customers.

“We have so many great relationships in the community and we’ll definitely miss those relationships,” Fuller said. “We’ve been real fortunate to have the support of the community and for that I’m deeply appreciative. If it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t have been able to make it here.”

If you’re interested in buying Broad Street Giant Grinder, email Fuller at bfuller3159@charter.net.