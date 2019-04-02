Developers of failed downtown SLO bowling alley turn focus to new tapas restaurant

Tour the Downtown SLO Farmers Market Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables.

A new tapas restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo focusing on “Mediterranean dishes re-imagined through a fresh and innovative California prism” is now open on Chorro Street.

Branzino has opened in the commercial space formerly occupied by Pluto’s restaurant, which closed in December 2017.

Head chef Carlos Lool has served in various roles in several high-profile restaurants in the Los Angeles area, including chef de cuisine at Fig & Olive (Newport Beach), executive sous chef at Baltaire (Los Angeles) and executive chef at Monsieur Marcel (Los Angeles).

Lool also has trained under Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa at his Michelin star restaurant in Beverly Hills, the restaurant owners said in a statement.

Branzino is owned by Josh and Jeremy Pemberton, in partnership with Lool.

Their new SLO restaurant is currently open Wednesdays through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. and from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, specializing in tapas and sangria.

“We’re honored and thrilled to join the long list of superb gastronomic experiences available to the residents and visitors of San Luis Obispo, and look forward to being added to this area’s ‘must-try’ dining destinations,” Jeremy Pemberton said in a statement.

The name of the restaurant means “European sea bass,” and the eatery will serve sea bass cooked in a Mediterranean style.

The restaurant, which has a parent company called Porto León, features tapas dishes such as: paella del mar (paella from the sea), truffle mushroom croquettes, gambas al ajillo (shrimp with garlic), hamachi (Pacific yellowtail), pulpo a la gallega (Galician-style octopus), zarzuela (seafood stew), patatas bravas (potatoes), as well as a full raw bar with six different types of oysters available daily.

Jeremy Pemberton said in a statement the vision for his new restaurant “was to create a bold re-invention of classic Mediterranean cuisine with freshly sourced ingredients on both land and sea, from right here on the Central Coast.”

The Pembertons had plans for another high-profile project in SLO’s downtown that never materialized.

Their company DIscovery SLO promised a highly anticipated bowling alley and entertainment center at nearby 1144 Chorro St., but it was called off last year after years of planning led to a contentious relationship with the landlord, Jamestown Properties.

Jamestown filed a lawsuit against Discovery SLO on April 25, 2017, claiming the business had failed to pay rent for more than a year and owed Jamestown at least $750,000. But the case was dismissed in 2018, and neither side directly addressed publicly how the legal action was resolved.

“As with any civil filing in our court system, any party can make claim or filing at their discretion,” Pemberton told The Tribune. “No judgment was awarded. We have since arrived at a mutual agreement to pursue new development plans that meet our respective goals and objectives.”

Pemberton told The Tribune his company pulled out of the project for a variety of reasons, including unforeseen safety upgrades and “conditions and restrictions imposed on the project and limitations on future operations including required closing hours, all of which negatively impacted potential economic return.”