Brickhouse BBQ is open again in Morro Bay — and a second SLO County location could be next

A popular Morro Bay barbecue restaurant has moved into a new spot with twice the space — and a San Luis Obispo location could be next.

Brickhouse BBQ opened March 6 at its new location at 810 Morro Bay Blvd. The business, which has been in Morro Bay for 10 years, moved five blocks from its previous spot at 939 Main St.

“We moved for two reasons,” Brickhouse BBQ owner Meredith Fennacy said. “This location offers much more space, and our previous building was sold.”

The new Brickhouse BB has 2,500 square feet of space, allowing for a private dining room for wedding rehearsals and other large group gatherings.

Fennacy told The Tribune that she is in the final stages of formalizing an agreement to open a second location at the San Luis Obispo Public Market, which is expected to open in June at 120 Tank Farm. (The completion of the planned marketplace has been delayed by winter rains).

The new space in Morro Bay is Brickhouse BBQ’s third in the community. The restaurant serves up such barbecue classics as tri-tip, hickory smoked pulled pork, and grilled chicken, dishes honed from competitive grilling since 1997.

At Brickhouse BBQ in Morro Bay, ribs are served with sides of coleslaw and tri-tip beans The restaurant recently moved to a new location. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

“We’ve kept our menu small and we like it that way, so we can perfect all of those things,” Fennacy said.

Brickhouse BBQ has added a wood fire oven for barbecuing pizzas. And the restaurant is working on adding some new side dishes to its menu, which currently offers garlic bread, coleslaw and tri-tip beans, Fennacy said.

Brickhouse BBQ also is the process of hiring five to six new employees, adding to a current staff that ranges from 15 and 20.

Fennacy said the business thrives on its base of Central Coast customers.

“We’re much more of a local business than tourist one,” Fennacy said. “I appreciate the tourist dollar as much as anyone. But the locals are who we depend on.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/BrickhouseBarbecueMB.