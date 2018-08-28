New Paso Robles restaurant serves brunch with a ‘LA hipster vibe’

Hungry for brunch in San Luis Obispo County? A new restaurant in Paso Robles may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Brunch opened in May at 822 13th St. in downtown Paso Robles.

Named for the meal it serves, Brunch offers Instagram-friendly versions of classic breakfast fare such as biscuits and gravy with chorizo and s’mores French toast.

Brunch also serves up such crowd-pleasers as eggs Benedict, avocado toast and mimosas.

Paso Robles restaurant Brunch serves up breakfast favorites such as French toast. Courtesy photo

“My goal was to bring the fun L.A. hipster vibe to the area,” owner Brooke Johnson said. “I really wanted to keep my menu items unique and outside the box, and I really felt like Paso needed something different.”

Prior to opening Brunch on May 31, Johnson worked as a wedding coordinator and had no experience in the restaurant business.

Brunch shares a building with Di Raimondo’s Italian Market & Cheese Shop, which is owned by Johnson’s mother, Jean Higgins.

“We don’t take reservations but we’ve found great success so far,” Johnson said.

For more information about Brunch, call 804-440-4729 or visit www.facebook.com/brunch.805.

