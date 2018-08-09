Pismo eatery shuts its doors — to reopen as ‘luxury’ hotel and restaurant with rooftop bar

Mattie’s Bar & Eatery, a Pismo Beach California-fusion restaurant, has closed — but not for good.

Restaurant owner Mattie Moore shut her doors Aug. 1 to build a three-story restaurant, hotel and bar at the same site. The new hotel, located at 558 Price St., will likely open fall of 2019.

The Santa Barbara Spanish style building will be a mix of “quiet elegance” and a family-friendly environment, Moore said.

“We just want it to be a place of luxury for tourists and people living in Pismo,” Moore said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

She projects that the new building will cost her around $5 million.

Mattie’s Bar and Eatery closed Aug. 1 and plans to reopen in 2019 as a three-story hotel, restaurant and bar. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The first floor of the three-story building will house Mattie’s restaurant and a commercial space. The restaurant will have the same California-fusion style with more choices on the menu.

On the second floor, 14 boutique hotel rooms are planned, ranging from $200 to $500 per night depending on market price, time of year and day of the week.

And the third floor will feature a rooftop bar and lounge with an ocean view, open to both guests and the public.

Although Moore is not set on a name for the hotel, it will likely be called M’s at Pismo Beach. She intends to keep the name of her restaurant the same because “Mattie” runs in her family and was also the name of one of the first women in Pismo Beach to own a hotel, Moore said.

Moore has begun the conceptual review process with the city, according to the Pismo Beach Planning Department.

She will present her idea to the planning commission in September and hopes to break ground on construction “within the first quarter of 2019.”

Moore first opened Mattie’s Bar & Eatery in Paso Robles, and after three years moved to Morro Bay. About three years later in January 2017, she relocated to Pismo and opened Mattie’s Bar and Eatery last June after renovations.

Shortly after opening, Moore said the city of Pismo Beach approached her with the idea of further developing Mattie’s. Moore said she had thought of opening a hotel and restaurant in the past in both Lompoc and Morro Bay, but had difficulty navigating city planning.

However, with Pismo Beach’s support and her entrepreneurial spirit, Moore is finally pursuing her idea.

“It was just like Cinderella’s shoe, (the timing) fit just right,” Moore said.

For more information, visit mattiespismobeach.com.

Love to know the latest local business news? We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal