Jeff Bridges is coming to Central Coast wine country — for 2 intimate concerts

Josh Brolin accepts King Vidor award presented by Jeff Bridges

Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin accepted the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The award ceremony was part of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festi By
The Dude abides — and sometimes he strums a guitar.

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges is coming to the Central Coast this summer for a pair of intimate concerts.

The “Big Lewbowski” star will take the stage Aug. 16 at Presqu’ile Winery in Santa Maria, then head north for an Aug. 17 concert at Austin Hope & Treana Tasting Cellar in Paso Robles.

He’ll be joined at both outdoor shows by San Luis Obispo singer-songwriter Derek Senn.

Bridges, who earned an Academy Award for his role as a down-and-out country star in “Crazy Heart,” is no stranger to the Central Coast. He recently put his Montecito home on the market for nearly $8 million.

Bridges and his band, The Abiders, played SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo in 2012 and 2014 and performed at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo in 2015.

Actor Jeff Bridges accepts the King Vidor Award for Career Excellence at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in 2014. Bridges will return to the Central Coast for a pair of concerts in August 2019. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

In 2014, Bridges received the King Vidor Award for Career Excellence at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. The actor returned to the festival in 2017 to present his “True Grit” co-star, Josh Brolin, with the King Vidor Award.

Tickets for Bridges’ Santa Maria show cost $50 in advance, or $55 the day of the show. Children under 10 get in free.

Admission to his Paso Robles concert is $85 to $100.

Visit www.goodmedicinepresents.com or www.numbskullshows.com for more information.

