Oceano Music Fest could bring electronic festival to the dunes
The Oceano Music Fest is “California’s only overnight beach music festival” and will be held Oct. 11 to Oct. 14 on the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach. State Parks hasn’t yet issued a permit, but is considering permitting two music events a year.
Mastodon band members thanked their fans, team and loved ones as they accepted a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for "Sultan's Curse." The 60th annual awards ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018.
Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance during a segment that aired during the Grammys on Sunday night. She "auditioned" to be a contender for a spoken word Grammy, reading a segment about President Trump's eating habits in "Fire and Fury."
The Rides, which features Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg, will take the stage Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Avila Beach Blues Festival. Here's how three big names in music came together to form the blues supergroup.
The latest project from musician Robert Cray, the winner of five Grammy Awards, finds the singer-songwriter channeling soul legends such as O.V. Wright as he teams up with Hi Rhythm Section, the Memphis, Tennessee, band that backed Al Green, Ann P
Listen to Jungle Fire's "Comencemos (Lets Start)." Los Angeles-based Jungle Fire will play at the first-ever Holiday Funk & Folk Fest at the Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.