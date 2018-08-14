“Weird Al” Yankovic, seen here in Los Angeles in 2014, was inducted into Cal Poly’s Media Hall of Fame in October 2016.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, seen here in Los Angeles in 2014, was inducted into Cal Poly’s Media Hall of Fame in October 2016. Casey Curry INVISION/AP

Weird Al is ‘finally’ getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame this month

By Gabby Ferreira

August 14, 2018 10:42 AM

“Weird Al” Yankovic is about to get his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The 1980 Cal Poly graduate, known for his pop music parodies, posted on his Twitter account that the ceremony for his star is happening this month. The free ceremony will be held Aug. 27, across the street from Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

Yankovic, a former KCPR DJ who famously recorded his song “My Bologna” in a Cal Poly bathroom, was inducted into Cal Poly’s Mustang Media Hall of Fame in 2016.

The 58-year-old Yankovic is also a New York Times bestselling author and has received four Grammy Awards and 15 nominations. In 2015, he won a Grammy for best comedy album for his album “Mandatory Fun.”

He was announced as a 2018 honoree in June 2017.

Other 2018 Walk of Fame recipients include Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and Lynda Carter.

Tribune reporter Lucas Clark contributed to this story.

