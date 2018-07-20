A new country music festival is coming to SLO

Local country music fans now have a reason to look forward to the end of summer: the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival.

Country star Jake Owen will headline the festival, making its San Luis Obispo debut Sept. 29 at the Madonna Inn.

“It’s been a dream to have a festival at (the) Madonna (Inn),” concert producer Vincenzo Giammanco said. “I’m really glad the stars aligned for this venue at a small town not close to any of our other venues.”

Boots & Brews comes to the Central Coast courtesy of the founders of Ventura’s California Beer Festival — not to be confused with the now-canceled California Festival of Beers in San Luis Obispo. They’re also planning Boots & Brews festivals in Ventura in September and Santa Clarita in June 2019.

“We wanted to come into SLO and come in big,” Giammanco said. “We timed everything perfectly, so now we can have this first show come out swinging and show people what we got.”

In addition to music by Owen, Frankie Ballard, Carly Pearce and Tyler Pearce, Boots & Brews will feature “regional and local vendors selling anything from barbecue to tacos,” Giammanco said, as well as 10 to 15 breweries such as Firestone Walker Brewing Co. in Paso Robles.

Boots & Brews will also offer vendors selling handcrafted, country-themed goods, including clothing, artwork and jewelry.

TIckets for Boots & Brews cost $40 to $75, or $3,500 for a 12-person VIP package that includes drinks, a taco bar, a private restroom area and parking. Children 10 and under are free; parking costs $10.

For more information, visit www.bootsandbrews.com/slo.