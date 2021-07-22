Watch the new Miss California Mid-State Fair queen get crowned in Paso Robles

The winner of the 2021 Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant is an Arroyo Grande native, fair officials announced Thursday.

Yvette Florentino, 21, was crowned queen on Wednesday evening during a ceremony on the Fort Frontier Stage at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Four young women from San Luis Obispo County competed in four categories: interview, talent, final question and evening wear.

Florentino showed off her talent for speed painting, according to a fair news release.

She is attending Cuesta College and enjoys painting and horseback riding, the release said.

According to the release, Florentino is part of Woods Humane Society, a board member of the Portuguese Holy Spirit Society, a regular contributor to Vitalant and a support assistant for RISE, which recently merged with Stand Strong, another San Luis Obispo organization that support survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence. (The new organization is known as the Lumina Alliance.)

In addition, Florentino has been a veterinary judge for FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America.

A previous pageant participant, she won Miss Congeniality in a 2019 fair competition.

Cassidie Banish, 18, of San Miguel was the first runner up in the 2021 California Mid-State Fair pageant, followed by Megan Moffat, 23, of Paso Robles. Haley Frerick, 20, of Paso Robles was named Miss Congeniality.

The California Mid-State Fair, which kicked off Wednesday through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles.

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.