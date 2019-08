Mid-State Fair New animal attractions at California Mid-State Fair: Rattlesnakes, alligators and racing pigs August 01, 2019 08:35 PM

New family-friendly animal attractions at the 2019 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles include racing pigs, calf feeding, cow milking demonstrations and Camp Rattlesnake, which features rattlesnakes, alligators and other reptiles.