See Pitbull perform at the 2018 Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair crowned Paso Robles, California, native Ashley Davis, a Cal Poly SLO student, as its 2018 pageant winner on Tuesday. Runner-up contestants were from Oceano and San Miguel.
Country superstar Garth Brooks and singer Trisha Yearwood, his wife, talk about why they love playing county fairs. "This is what we were born to do," Garth Brooks says. They are to play two shows at the California Mid-State Fair on July 27, 2017.
Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie and friend Sierra Spates go on a shopping journey to find the strangest things you can buy at the California Mid-State Fair, including edible bugs and a pig-shaped barbecue. Full story at sanluisobispo.com.