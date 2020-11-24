San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Seth Rogen sells Hollywood bungalow for more than $2 million. Take a look inside

Seth Rogen’s Hollywood bungalow. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Comedy actor Seth Rogen has a lot to be smiling about these days, especially when it comes to real estate in West Hollywood. The star has sold his Spanish-style home for $2.16 million, which is $35,000 more than his original asking price, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Outside. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

The actor-director first listed the bungalow, which he bought in 2006, in October for $2,125,000, Realtor.com said. The 2,853-square-foot house has a very airy, comfortable feel throughout its four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Living room. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

“Spiral columns make a flamboyant statement between the living room and over-sized dining room where not only is there a chunky wood-block table under a modern chandelier but also a second table with a cushioned banquette set up against a vintage brick wall,” Dirt describes the living room and dining room area.

Living room and dining room. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Upstairs, the primary suite takes up the entire second floor. The suite comes complete with an antique brick fireplace, dark-brown wood floors, a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a small balcony.

Bedroom. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

The Dirt describes the backyard as a “slightly unkempt bohemian paradise with ankle-twisting uneven brick terracing and a large koi pond.”

Backyard. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com
This wasn’t the main residence of the “Knocked Up” and “The Night Before” star, though. The Times reported that Rogen’s primary home is a few miles north in Hollywood Hills West.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
