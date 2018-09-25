SLO’s version of Comic-Con will feature creators, artists and a squad of stormtroopers

Local comics creators, a caricature artist and a squadron of “Star Wars” stormtroopers will be on hand for the inaugural SLO Comix Fair, San Luis Obispo’s answer to Comic-Con.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the San Luis Obispo City-County Library in San Luis Obispo.
“People on the Central Coast usually have to go to the Bay Area or the Los Angeles area for a comic event,” San Luis Obispo reference librarian Monique Matta said, so the SLO Comix Fair offers an option that’s closer to home.
“We have a lot of comic book and anime fans on the Central Coast, and we also have a lot of local artistic talent,” Matta added.
On Saturday, San Luis Obispo artist Irene Flores will offer a drawing demonstration and display her work. A Lompoc High School graduate, she’s worked on titles for Boom! Studios, Chromatic Press, Impact Books and Tokyopop.
Flores and her wife, writer Ashly Raiti, are the creators of the “Mark of the Succubus” manga series. They also teamed up for the 2016 book “Sci-Fi Fashion Art School: How to Draw Science Fiction Characters, Styles and Action Scenes.”
Also on hand will be Los Osos illustrator Dan Parsons — whose credits include an “Avatar: The Last Airbender” book, Topps trading cards and “Star Wars” comics — and San Luis Obispo artist Peter “Mustache Pete” Ljepava.
Members of the 501st Legion, whose members construct and wear screen-accurate replicas of costumes from the “Star Wars” universe, will patrol Saturday’s comics fair dressed as Imperial stormtroopers.
“People might want to bring their lightsabers,” joked Matta, adding that eventgoers are encouraged to dress as their favorite comics characters.
Also in store Saturday are a freezing demonstration by SLO Makerspace, a virtual reality experience and a vendor fair featuring San Luis Obispo businesses Dr. Cain’s Comics and Games and Captain Nemo Games and Comics.
Writers conference
The new SLO Comix Fair coincides with the Central Coast Writers Conference, Thursday through Saturday at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.
Now in its 34th year, the writers conference features master classes, workshops and panel discussions on everything from memoirs and novels to screenwriting and self-publishing. Highlights include Thursday night’s “Wine, Women, Wisdom and Words” keynote presentation and a Saturday night performance by “Holy Crap!” comedian and author Jean Moelter.
For information about the Central Coast Writers Conference, visit www.centralcoastwritersconference.com.
For information about the SLO Comix Fair, visit slolibrary.org.
