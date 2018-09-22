Beat generation daughter Jami Cassady will speak in SLO on father Neal’s bisexuality

The daughter of Neal Cassady — the late, real-life man whom the fictional protagonist Dean Moriarty was based on in Jack Kerouac’s classic novel “On the Road” — will be coming to San Luis Obispo on Sunday to give a talk on her father’s bisexuality.

The talk will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the San Luis Obispo Library, where Jami Cassady will give insights into her father, known for his culturally rebellious lifestyle and reckless abandon. Neal Cassady was a close friend of Beat authors Kerouac and Alan Ginsberg, who wrote poems about him.

Beat writer Jack Kerouac lived in San Luis Obispo during the spring of 1953. The "On the Road" author lived in the Colonial Hotel, which is now The Establishment, an 18-bedroom communal living residence on Santa Barbara Avenue.

The talk is part of the Coastal Awakening arts and culture festival with scheduled events taking place from now until mid-November.

After Jami Cassady’s talk, the event will continue with refreshments at the GALA Center at 1060 Palm St., a block away from the library. Everyone is welcome to share a story about their own bisexuality and ask questions.

As part of the Coastal Awakening festival, the famous 120-foot scroll that Kerouac used to write “On the Road” is currently being displayed in the City/County Library during regular business hours at 995 Palm St.

And a marathon reading of “On the Road,” a continuous read-aloud of the classic novel with volunteer readers sharing the duties, is planned to begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 29, and expected to conclude at midnight at Secret SLO’s gallery at 964 Chorro St., in the Sauer-Adams Adobe across from the Mission.

Cassady also is expected to read as part of that event. Secret SLO is a local heritage tourism business that gives local walking tours.

More than a dozen Coastal Awakening events over the next few weeks will include a variety of Central Coast-inspired film, art and walking tour events, such as one titled “Poetry Walking Tour: Jack Kerouac and the Railroad Earth” on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that takes participants from downtown to the Railroad Museum to the Establishment and Linnaea’s.

Kerouac famously lived in San Luis Obispo briefly in 1953.

For a schedule of festival events, go to facebook.com/TheCoastalAwakening/.

