Japanese internment photographic project encompasses a deep personal history

Sacramento Bee photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr.’s parents lived in Japanese internment camps as children, which inspired him to locate camp survivors or their relatives to sit for black and white portraits similar to ones shot by Dorothea Lange.
By
Fashions from SLO County's past now on display

Latest News

History Center of San Luis Obispo director Eva Ulz talks about a dress from the exhibit "The Way We Wore." The dress was worn by Ella Steele Brooks, daughter of a U.S. Senator who married Benjamin Brooks, the longest-serving editor of the Tribune.

