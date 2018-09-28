Japanese internment photographic project encompasses a deep personal history
Sacramento Bee photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr.’s parents lived in Japanese internment camps as children, which inspired him to locate camp survivors or their relatives to sit for black and white portraits similar to ones shot by Dorothea Lange.
"Hamilton" star Joanna Jones and her fellow cast members perform during Nipomo High School's 2008 production of "Aida." It was “Aida” that transformed the singer from a light lyric soprano to a Broadway-style belter. She remembers hiding in her cl
Jerry Scott, who lives in San Luis Obispo and authors "Zits" and "Baby Blues, and Leigh Rubin, who lives in Nipomo and created "Rubes," describe what it's like to be a cartoonist — and how they keep coming up with new jokes.
Local artist Heather Millenaar organized a mural project and enlisted the help of almost 100 local volunteers to help paint it on the side of the old Founder's Community Bank building on El Camino Real. The mural, which features the city's landmar
A behind-the-scenes look at the final rehearsals for "The All Night Strut!" — a musical revue that opens Aug. 25, 2017, and plays through Sept. 27, 2017. It’s the first main-stage show produced by the former SLO Little Theatre since it changed its
"Nice Town, Normal People" features interviews with nearly 100 Arroyo Grande residents. It opens at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 17, 2017. It’s produced by Rhizome Theater Company, a nonprofit founded by Arroyo Grande High Scho
Jan Scott is curator of collections for South County Historical Society and actor in "Dune Child," which explores the life of the only child who lived among the Dunites on the Oceano Dunes in the 1930s. The Dunites were a group of hermits, artists
Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, Jun
Cookie queen Arty McGoo (aka Elizabeth Adams) of Paso Robles is a full-time professional cookie artist, or, cookier, who shares her baking and decorating expertise with students around the globe. Here she shows how to quickly and easily decorate
The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art plans to build a new $12 million three-story home that would triple exhibition space, add art education classrooms and offer other amenities at its location just west of Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.
History Center of San Luis Obispo director Eva Ulz talks about a dress from the exhibit "The Way We Wore." The dress was worn by Ella Steele Brooks, daughter of a U.S. Senator who married Benjamin Brooks, the longest-serving editor of the Tribune.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.