Looking for holiday fun in SLO County? Check out these festive 2020 events

It’s Christmastime on the Central Coast.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many of San Luis Obispo County’s most popular holiday traditions, including concerts and parades, there’s still plenty of festive fun to be had.

Here’s a partial list of local events planned for the holly, jolly holiday season. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Atascadero

Light Up the Downtown Holiday Celebration Drive-In

What: Head to Atascadero’s famed Sunken Gardens to enjoy festive light displays, visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus and holiday music by Atascadero Unified School District choirs and bands from the comfort of your car. After the lighting of the city’s historic city hall, Atascadero High School will hold its Glow, Shine, Sparkle Reverse Holiday Parade featuring standing floats along High School Hill.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Sunken Gardens, 6500 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Info: 805-470-3490, www.visitatascadero.com/events

Santa’s Reindeer Pop-Up Farm

What: Cute reindeer from the North Pole are visiting the Central Coast. Families can snap photos with the reindeer and Santa’s sleigh and feed the animals.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: City Hall, 6500 Palma Ave., Atascadero

Info: 805-470-3490, www.visitatascadero.com/events

People enjoy the Tunnel of Lights at the Cambria Christmas Market in 2019. Christmas lights can only be viewed by lodgers at Moonstone Hotel properties and diners at Cambria Pines Lodge in 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Cambria

Hospitality Day

What: Enjoy a daytime twist on a Cambria tradition as local restaurants and shops offer seasonal surprises.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Various locations, downtown Cambria

Info: 805-927-3624, www.cambriachamber.org

Lights at Cambria Pines

What: COVID-19 may have canceled the 2020 Cambria Christmas Market, but people dining at Cambria Pines Lodge and staying at Moonstone Hotel properties can still enjoy a lavish holiday display. In addition to more than 2 million lights, Lights at Cambria Pines features Santa’s workshop and booths offering gifts, food and beverages.

When: Through Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Where: Cambria Pines Lodge, 2995 Burton Drive, Cambria

How much: Rooms start at $219 to $279 for two people. Dinner reservations sold out.

Info: 800-966-6490 or cambriachristmasmarket.com/lights-at-cambria-pines-2

Grover Beach

Tree Lighting

What: The Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department hosts a special virtual edition of its annual Tree Lighting event with newly re-elected Mayor Jeff Lee, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus kicking off the holiday season.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Info: https://fb.me/e/1XtUDKPc4

Harmony

Harmony Christmas Market

What: The North Coast hamlet of Harmony is serving up holiday cheer with a brand-new event featuring booths selling wares by local artists and merchants, as well as food trailers and Harmony Valley Creamery’s vintage “scoop truck.” Visitors can also get a gander at the newly restored Harmony billboard and pedestrian plaza.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Various locations, Harmony

Info: 805-927-0750, harmonytown.com

Morro Bay

Citywide Holiday Tree Lighting

What: Lighted holiday trees can be spotted around town at locations including City Park and Anchor Park. Head to South T-Pier to find a quirky tree made of commercial crab pots, crafted by Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.

When: 5 p.m. Fridays, through December

Where: Various locations, Morro Bay

Info: 805-225-7411, www.morrobay.org

Pismo Beach

Jingle Express Drive-Through

What: Santa Claus and his elves will greet children in their cars at this family-friendly curbside event. Kids will receive gift bags with treats as well as craft and cookie decorating kits. Participants can also drop off letters to the Jolly Old Elf.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: City Hall, 760 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach

Info: 805-773-7063, www.pismobeach.org/recreation

Siddarth Goel, 4, of Sunnyvale, gets a cute shot by his father, Vaibhav Goel, with Santa Claus in Downtown City Park in Paso Robles in 2017. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Paso Robles

Santa’s House

What: A number of popular Paso Robles holiday events, including the Christmas Light Parade and Vine Street Victorian Showcase, are canceled due to COVID-19. But kids can still see Santa Claus at his playhouse in Downtown City Park; an elf will be there handing out treats.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Dec. 24

Where: Downtown City Park, Spring and 12th streets, Paso Robles

Info: 805-238-4103, pasoroblesdowntown.org

Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway

What: Santa’s elves will distribute holiday stockings filled with goodies to children during this drive-though event sponsored by the Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Recreation Services.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Park parking lot, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles

Info: prcity.com/301/SpecialEvents

A Christmas tree stands in Mission Plaza in front of Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. San Luis Obispo’s Light Up Downtown event is happening through Jan. 10, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo

Light Up Downtown

What: Downtown San Luis Obispo is decorated for the holidays, with a 20-foot-tall live tree in Mission Plaza and a lighted tree forest on a nearby lawn. Stop by Santa’s House in Mission Plaza to take a selfie with a life-size photo of St. Nick, drop off a letter to Santa Claus or check out the five interactive Memory Moment Pods installed throughout the plaza. There’s even a kid-friendly scavenger hunt, The Search for Santa’s Mouse, with an activity book, puzzles and prizes.

When: Through Jan. 10

Where: Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-541-0286, downtownslo.com/events/holidays

The menorah candlelighting ceremony id held in front of Mission San Luis Obispo on Dec. 6, 2015, the first night of Hanukkah. The Hannukah Downtown celebration will be held Dec. 10 through 17, 2020.. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Hannukah Downtown

What: Celebrate Hannukah by gathering with San Luis Obispo County’s Jewish community for the ceremonial lighting of the public menorah in front of Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 10 through 17

Where: Mission San San Luis Obispo, Chorro and Monterey streets, San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-426-5465, www.jccslo.com/hanukkah.html

Christmas Movie

What: The Rotary Club of Pismo Beach 5 Cities hosts this special screening of the holiday movie “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” starring Richard Thomas and Charles Bronson. The screening is free but donations of non-perishable food items or unwrapped toys are encouraged.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Sunset Drive-In, 544 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-489-3020, www.facebook.com/events/193843452221359

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County has set up a colorful display at Christmas in the Country, which runs through Jan. 3 at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. Janene Scully Noozhawk.com

Santa Maria

Christmas in the Country

What: Christmas trees, a sugar plum forest, a snow tunnel and a live nativity scene complete with camels and water buffaloes are just some of the highlights at this drive-through holiday light event sponsored by Elks Recreation and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. The route stretches more than two miles through the Elks rodeo grounds.

When: 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; through Jan. 3

Where: Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, 4040 S. Highway 101, Santa Maria

How much: $40 per vehicle

Info: 805-925-4125, www.elksrec.com/events/christmasinthecountry