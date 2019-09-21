Here’s how to get into the Paso Robles Children’s Museum and Atascadero zoo for free

It’s hot — but Charles Paddock Zoo is keeping its furry residents cool The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero had to get creative to keep its animals cool during the June heat wave that San Luis Obispo County — and the rest of the West Coast — is experiencing. This fisher got a pile of ice in its habitat, while others Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero had to get creative to keep its animals cool during the June heat wave that San Luis Obispo County — and the rest of the West Coast — is experiencing. This fisher got a pile of ice in its habitat, while others

Looking for a fun activity on Saturday?

You’re in luck: 10 San Luis Obispo County museums will offer free admission that day — including the Paso Robles Children’s Museum and the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

It’s part of the Smithsonian’s Museum Day, an “annual celebration of boundless curiosity,” according to Smithsonian.com.

Show a Museum Day ticket to any of the participating museums, zoos and cultural institutions across the United States, and they’ll let you in for free, according to the Smithsonian.

Only one ticket an be downloaded per email address, the Smithsonian said. Each ticket will admit two people.

You can get a ticket by going to smithsonianmag.com/museumday and clicking “Get a ticket.”

Some participating museums in San Luis Obispo County are:

Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero

Estrella Warbirds Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles

Paso Robles Children’s Museum, 623 13th St., Paso Robles

The following museums are also participating in Museum Day, but already offer free admission:

Atascadero City Hall, 6500 Palma Ave.

Atascadero Historical Society Museum, 6600 Lewis Ave.

Atascadero Printery Foundation, 6351 Olmeda Ave.

Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St.

Camp Roberts Historical Museum, San Miguel

Cayucos History Museum, 41 South Ocean Ave.

History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

To check out more participating museums, go to www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.