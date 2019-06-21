Used Blue Milk cups and $81 sporks: strange Star Wars land stuff is for sale on eBay

See what you can eat and drink at Disney’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is serving up out-of-this-world food, drinks and snacks. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is serving up out-of-this-world food, drinks and snacks. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29, 2019.

If you’ve got $10 and a hankering for an unremarkable plastic cup with only passing ties to the “Star Wars” franchise, have I got news for you.

Online auction website eBay is the hopping place for trading and selling merchandise from Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, with listings for everything from limited edition T-shirts to custom lightsabers.

Some of the items being sold on the site, however, are a little questionable.

Namely, empty plastic cups.

On Thursday, there were at least five listings for empty cups from Galaxy’s Edge. Not re-usable, decorated cups — one-use, clear plastic cups with no logos or indicators that they were special in any way.

The majority of the listings are for cups that held Blue Milk, the frosty beverage first shown in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.” It’s now available at the Milk Stand in the new land.

Listings for empty Blue Milk cups from Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land are available on Ebay. Ebay

“This was the cup that held the blue/green milk,” reads one of the descriptions for a “Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Blue Milk Sipper Cup.” The attached photos show promotional images for Blue Milk, followed by a picture of an empty, unadorned plastic cup.





The starting bid is listed at $13.20, with $8.30 shipping.

Another listing for a cup — a steal at $10, with $10 shipping — urges people to buy the beverage holder to “feel the Force.”

“New and straight from Batuu,” reads the description. “Own a piece of Disneyland/Star Wars history and feel the Force with this rare exclusive Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Empty Blue Milk Cup from opening week.”

The same seller also has a listing for “1 STAR WARS GALAXY’S EDGE Exclusive Beverage Paper Cup Disneyland, Empty” for $10. The pictures show a logo-less soda cup from Docking Bay 7, one of the restaurants in the land.

Yet another empty Blue Milk cup showed up as a sponsored listing when searching “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” on the auction website on Thursday.

For reference, Blue Milk sells for $8 — for both the cup and also a drink — within Galaxy’s Edge, and sodas cost $4 — again with both the cup and drink included.

Specially designed Coca-Cola bottles designed to fit authentically within the Star Wars universe make their debut at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, now open, and at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, opening August 29, 2019. From the engaging sights and sounds to the tantalizing tastes of Black Spire Outpost, everything within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been carefully crafted to ensure an immersive experience. (Disney Parks) Disney Parks

$999 for 40 Coke bottles

Blue Milk cups weren’t the only Star Wars drink receptacles to find homes on eBay.

Coca-Cola designed special packaging for its products in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that look like thermal detonators, and are emblazoned with the Coca-Cola logo in an alien language.

Those have become very popular on eBay where unopened ones sell for between $13 and $30, and listings for packages of all four souvenir bottles — Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani water — can be found for more than $100.

One set of 40 bottles was available for $999.90 — with free shipping, so it’s really a bargain.

Millennium Falcon cards, contraband menus and sporks

Why leave this party with only cups when eBay has a whole slew of other strange and expensive Galaxy’s Edge items up for grabs?

But buyers beware — the markup game is strong on these listings, especially considering some are contraband taken from the park that were not for sale.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise, like the spork above, is available for sale on eBay. eBay

Sporks: This one is quickly rising to a cult favorite among Star Wars aficionados; soon after opening people noted that the sporks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge were kinda cool — and then promptly began hawking them online. They don’t appear to be available in the land anymore, but everyone once in a while, one pops up on eBay, like this listing for $81. Oh, also it’s used.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride cards: These are a steal — literally. The cards are meant to denote which job you get on the new land’s Millennium Falcon ride — pilot, gunner and engineer — but some visitors have apparently been smuggling the cards out of the land, only to put them on eBay for between $244 and $500. Except for the one person who is selling an engineer card for $20. Read the market, bro.

Oga’s Cantina menus: Another hot item are the menus from Oga’s Cantina, showing all of the drinks and treats available at the most hopping spot in Batuu. The menus are up for grabs for varying prices on eBay, with some as low as $25 and others asking for as much as $300.

Oga’s Cantina Rancor Beer Flight Board: This one is available for $75 as part of a beer flight at Oga’s Cantina, but intrepid entrepreneurs online are selling the board and glasses (in the shape of rancor teeth) for almost double their in-Batuu price. Listings show these going for between $61 and $300.

Kowakian Lizard-Monkey: This cackling animatronic shoulder pet is for sale for $70 at The Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but going for between $125 and $299 on eBay. Other toys from the land are seeing an online markup too, like a Loth Cat going for $200 and a talking Wampa up for grabs for $105.88.

Entrance wristbands: During the reservation period, visitors were given wristbands to denote their entrance time to the new land. Now those paper wristbands — akin to the kind you might find at a concert or carnival — are selling on eBay for between $5 and $30, depending on when they were worn.