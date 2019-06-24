Step right up: Circus Vargas is coming to SLO for a 50th anniversary show

Circus Vargas comes to SLO youth summer camp Five performers from Circus Vargas demonstrated their showmanship Thursday to the city’s Youth Services KidVenture Ultimate Day Camp group at Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five performers from Circus Vargas demonstrated their showmanship Thursday to the city’s Youth Services KidVenture Ultimate Day Camp group at Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo.

Remember the “Greatest Show on Earth”? Circus Vargas is coming back to the Central Coast with a 50th anniversary show that pays tribute to the golden age of the circus.

“The Greatest of Ease,” playing Friday through July 8 at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, features classic acts and sequin-spangled costumes that recall the era of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey.

The two-hour, family-friendly show features acrobats, daredevils, contortionists, clowns and more, according to a Circus Vargas news release. But unlike circus shows of yore, Circus Vargas performances are animal-free.

New acts in 2019 include a world record-holding juggler, a low-wire performer who jumps over knives on a tightrope and an aerialist who soars through the air solo, Circus Vargas marketing director Emily Lavender White wrote in an email.

“We have a double trampoline wall this year, offering even more acrobatic stunts and excitement,” she wrote.

Audience members who arrive 30 minutes early can participate in an interactive pre-show “where kids can create their own magic under the big top,” learning circus skills such as juggling and balancing, the release said.

Attendees can also meet and mingle with cast members after the show.

Tickets cost $25 to $72, or $15 to $62 for children 10 and under. Children under 2 are free.

For more information, call 877-468-3861 or visit www.circusvargas.com.