See the Santa Barbara ranch with stunning ocean views and history for sale at $110 million

A 3,500-acre Santa Barbara ranch with some of the most stunning ocean views in California is for sale for $110 million.

El Rancho Tajiguas was part of the great rancho developments of Spain’s King Carlos III, and—in more modern history—a portion of the land was once owned by John Travolta, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website covering luxury properties..

The TAG Group, former owner of the luxury watch brand TAG Heuer, purchased the property in 1980 as a corporate retreat.

TAG added parcels along the way, buying 16 acres with an historic hacienda from John Travolta in 1988. That portion is not included in the $110 million offering.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Two ocean-facing, Spanish-style villas built in 2014 and 2015 are part of the sale, the real estate website said.

The land is also linked to Mansour Ojjeh, whose company is a major shareholder in British car maker McLaren and its Formula One racing team, the Wall Street Journal reported.

At $110 million, the sale would make the ranch one of the most expensive properties ever listed for sale in the Santa Barbara and Montecito area, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The two estate homes cover 10,000 square feet and 12,000 square feet, respectively. Each has five bedrooms, guest houses, swimming pools, theaters, wine cellars and helipads. The property comes with ranch manager’s house, staff and farming equipment, hundreds of acres of avocado groves, a persimmon orchard and grazing land for 120 head of cattle.

Listing agents are Marco Naggar and Aaron Kirman of Compass, Los Angeles and Randy Solakian of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Montecito.



